In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Tony Schiavone spoke about what he thinks killed WCW and if anyone could ever compete with WWE again. Here are highlights:

On those who think his call of Mick Foley winning the world title helped kill WCW: “It was a combination; a lot of things killed WCW. I am honored to believe people feel that my comments on Mick Foley winning the WWF title killed it. Wow, thank you very much! I didn’t know I had that much power! Certainly that was part of it,” Schiavone continued. “But I really think that what ended up killing WCW, more than anything else was that it was run by Turner Broadcasting and [Ted] Turner didn’t really give a blip about Pro Wrestling compared to Vince McMahon.”

On Turner not caring about wrestling: “When you look at it, the buck stopped with Vince McMahon; it was his company, it still is, and he called the shots. Every effort that he had with his company went into Professional Wrestling, but that was not the case with Turner Broadcasting. I really feel that is what eventually killed it. That is what eventually killed the company, by them owning it. They wanted to die and it did.”

On WCW’s final PPV: “Now I go back and watch our last pay-per-view, which was WCW Greed. Some of the things weren’t that bad, but there were a lot of things that were salvageable during that time, but they just didn’t want it. If they would have ridden it out a little bit longer it would have prospered. There were plenty of things that killed it.”

On Vince Russo’s booking: “People say it was Vince Russo’s booking, but I also think that there was a time back then where we were too much like the WWE. We were seen as a bastardized version of it; we couldn’t do the WWE as well as they did, but back when we were hot and the era where people want to talk to me about, we were different than the WWE back then. As we went through time, we became more and more like them.”

On if anyone will ever compete with WWE again: “No, I don’t, only because he [Vince McMahon] is in the New York market. He has always been in the New York market. Number two because he has so much money in the bank—you have to go and see his production facility and see his offices. I don’t know how many of you guys have been there to see what he has behind him, to see why he is so successful. There’s more than what you just see on television; there’s production value; there’s people that know what they are doing in Marketing, and has a great crossover in this country when you think about it. Even back then, we tried in vain for years and years, which finally happened with Eric Bischoff. We tried for years to be that one Wrestling company to be seemingly mainstream. We kind of became mainstream. He [Vince] has always been like that, so I don’t see anybody competing with him on that level. Listen, I didn’t think we were able to do it and was surprised at the run we had in the 90’s, but I don’t think anybody can do it. No.”