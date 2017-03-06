– Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On starting out with Jim Crockett in the NWA: “Yeah, that was back in the 80s. My first venture into wrestling was 1983. I was doing baseball for the Crockett Family, minor league baseball, their play-by-play announcer. And I had Frances Crockett, of the Crockett Family had run the baseball team, and I kept telling Frances that ‘if you guys ever need a wrestling announcer, I can do this stuff’ and they kind of hemmed and hawed and finally in ’83, because I had been a big fan of the NWA and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling growing up in Virginia, finally, ’83, they said, ‘okay, we’d like for you to go to Ric Flair’s house and do an interview with him for Starrcade ’83, ‘A Flair For The Gold’. And that really shocked me because I had known Ric Flair, and I knew who he was, and I was a big fan. It was a big moment and it kind of blossomed into doing interviews after that and eventually the play-by-play. And, of course, in ’85, Crockett started putting his product on TBS and that’s when David Crockett and I showed up in April of ’85 for the first time, so for about a two-year period there I just did interviews, and then, I started doing the play-by-play after that.”

On why he jumped to the WWF: “…to be honest with you, when Jim Crockett Promotions sold to Turner Broadcasting, I didn’t want to work for Turner Broadcasting. I never was too impressed with their operation. Vince called me. JJ Dillon had just gone to the WWE. And JJ called me. He said, ‘Vince wants to talk to you.’ I said, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.’ He said, ‘no, he wants to talk to you.’ So Vince called. Set up and I went to see him and, keep in mind…I had been working for a very small, family-run operation, and I went to the WWE and I saw that operation. It just blew my mind, so I naturally jumped thinking that I was going to stay in the WWE, really, for the rest of my career. But it didn’t turn out that way. But that’s why I jumped. Jim Herd had taken over WCW. I met with him and I didn’t really like him, not on a personal level. I had gone out with Jim Herd a couple of times since then and really enjoyed his company. But I just didn’t like Turner taking over wrestling. And I think, I was right, eventually! I just didn’t think they’d do a good job of promoting professional wrestling, and so I went with a wrestling company back then that I thought could do it, and, of course, they did.”

On working with Vince McMahon: “He was great. He was demanding. He was tough. But he loved the business and you could tell. He cared about it. He ran very organized meetings. He and his wife, Linda, were very good to me and very good to my family. And I remember one of the things when I told him I was going back to WCW, he said, ‘do you think the people at WCW are going to care for your family like we have?’ I didn’t have an answer to that and the answer is ‘no’. They were good, so from what I’m telling you, you’re probably thinking, ‘man, that was a really dumb move.’ But we came back here to the south; we’ve had a great life here; kids have gone on to college here at the University of Georgia; I’ve made some great friends; I’ve made some inroads; I’ve got some great jobs I’m working on. So for the family life and everything, it was a great decision. Professionally, I probably should have stayed where I was. It was a good place to work.

On when he thought his move to WCW was going to work out: “I think it was when Hogan came aboard. I think the numbers, although I don’t know the buyrates for the pay-per-views prior to Hogan and after, but I do know from what I heard that the buyrates after we got Hogan skyrocketed from what we were doing prior to that. So I think when Eric brought in Hogan, which I guess was the summertime of ’94, I think I knew that we were on the right road. I knew we were on the right road when Eric took the job because Eric and I were friendly, and I knew Eric had a purpose about him, a vision, if I could use that well-worn term, about what he wanted and I felt very comfortable that he was going to do that. He was a very smart, very shrewd guy. And, gee wiz, look what WCW did with him at the helm. We had never done that business before and, obviously, we’d never do it again.”

On calling Hogan’s first match in WCW against Ric Flair: “I don’t remember a lot about that match. I just remember the reception that night, and, of course, Shaq walking out with Hogan. And, see, that told me too because all the years prior to Hogan arriving, from when I first came back to WCW in 1990 until that time, 1994, we certainly attempted to be a kind of a crossover promotion, in other words, have celebrities from other walks, be it sports, or movies, or whatever get involved in us. We tried very hard. Now that we had Hogan, it was easy. So I think I realized that we had become really a big-time national promotion with Hogan in our camp.”

On Big Show’s planned match with Shaq: “I’m not really watching [the current product] that much. I did watch Royal Rumble, so I started to watch it again and it has piqued my interest. And so, yeah, The Big Show and Shaq should be tremendous. I’m really looking forward to WrestleMania weekend. I’m going to get a little bit of money [at WrestleCon], and, obviously, that’s part of what I’m doing, but just being able to see people I haven’t seen in a long, long, long time is going to be wonderful. I’m really looking forward to that.”

On looking back on the Monday Night Wars in his new podcast: “Well, it’s odd because I very much do not like Monday morning quarterbacking. I don’t like it. I mean, the Falcons recently just lost the Super Bowl and every Monday morning quarterback is talking about the Falcons not running the ball, and throwing the ball to Kyle Shanahan, and all of that stuff. That’s so easy to do and I traveled with sports teams and I know that talk is cheap. So I feel kind of odd doing it because here we are 20 years later, and, to be honest with you…some of those things I don’t remember. We did so much stuff. And when Nitro took the air, I was just an announcer. I wasn’t a producer, so I didn’t get involved in some of that stuff, some of the behind-the-scenes stuff from that show. I did produce Saturday Night. I did produce WorldWide. I was a producer on those shows and those were shows that were basically pretaped, that we kind of put together. But looking back on the shows, it’s kind of odd. Now, I watched Souled Out because, according to Conrad, and Conrad does a heck of a lot, Conrad Thompson, is the workhorse behind all of this. I owe him a lot. He did a lot of a work and he came up with this whole thing about Souled Out and I read over all of the notes that he said. And we went for it and I said, ‘wait a minute, I’ve got to watch Souled Out first to see if it is as bad as everyone says it was’ because I guess everyone, not everyone, but I guess a lot of people said it was the worst pay-per-view ever. Well, about seven minutes into that I realized, ‘well, this is not good.’

“But again, it’s Monday morning quarterbacking to sit back and look because I thought that the open was too long. And I think as we finished it up, and we’re looking back at it some 20 years later, an all heel pay-per-view, with the announcers being heels, the referee being a heel, just does not work in the context of what wrestling is about, which is good against bad. So that’s one of the reasons I think people didn’t like it. There’s a lot of good things in that pay-per-view, but there were more bad things than good. And, gee wiz, as we go along with our What Happened When? on Mondays, I’m sure we’re going to find a lot more wrong in events, which is kind of odd.”

On if he had any idea Hogan would turn heel at Bash at the Beach ’96: “I knew that, and again, I’m racking my brain, I knew that there was a chance. And I also remember that he had to be talked into it because I think at that point we had realized that Hogan, at that time, had complete control over his character, so I believe, if I am right, I was thinking Hogan was going to come out, but I wasn’t sure. So I was kind of surprised. I think, from what I’ve heard, and you may have heard this more than I have, I think that whole night was just to sell him on doing it. But it was a heck of a scene, if you recall, with all that trash being thrown in the ring and everything. And he cut a heck of a heel promo. It was good. It was a good night. So I think, if I recall, I thought that’s what would happen, but I don’t think anyone was really, really sure.”

On working with Bobby Heenan during the Monday Night Wars: “He was phenomenal. Bobby was, and probably still is, one of the funniest men alive. He kept us always laughing from the time we got off the air, till the time we ran to the rental car, to the time we would go to the next house, we would drive to the next show, he was a comedian. He was tremendous to work with. He would do anything and all and was a pleasure to work with. I remember one time, we, Heenan and I, did this thing, and [Mike] Tenay, and then, Lee Marshall, and all of us working on Nitro back then, we’d do this thing where we would, we would get dressed, this would be late in the evening, late in the day after we had our meetings and went over all of our stuff, we’d get dressed, put our makeup on, and we would load up the rental car, and then, as soon as we went dark, we sprinted – sprinted – to the car, hopped in the car, and we’d get out before the crowd. And it worked. I remember, one time, I had read somewhere, it was in one of the sheets that a fan had said that somebody had got hurt and a fan had written that, apparently, the injury was very serious because Schiavone, Heenan, and Tenay were running to the back after it was over to see how he was. Naw, we were running to our rental car, bud. And I thought Heenan was entertaining, did a lot of stunts for us out of the ring. There I saw recently someone had sent me, I don’t know if it was on Twitter or a link to a YouTube thing where when Scott Steiner came out, Heenan was trying to jump over the desk and got his foot caught, okay? He just did stuff like that all the time. He was tremendous. He was wonderful.”