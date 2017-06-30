– Tony Schiavone spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. The highlights are below:

On his favorite broadcasting partner: “That’s a tough question to say… I have seen it online too where they say that Schiavone liked everybody, and I really did. Bobby Heenan and I didn’t finish up on good terms, which was my fault, but I really liked working with Heenan because he made me laugh.”

On working alongside David Crockett and Jim Ross in his earlier days: “When I go back and look at some of the stuff that I did, I believe that my best work was when JR first joined us in 1987, and we did some pay-per-views together. We did Clash of the Champions together. I think that was my best work overall.”

On his later days with WCW: “At the end, I really enjoyed working with Scott Hudson. I don’t know if you went back and listened to some of the things Scott Hudson and I did, but we really had a lot of fun together. When Scott Hudson, Mark Madden and myself did a couple of shows together, we always had a great time doing shows together. I really enjoyed working with everybody.”

On working with Alfred Hayes: “I can tell you right now though, my most memorable time working in Pro Wrestling and somebody being by my side was working with Lord Alfred Hayes. He was a tremendous person. Anyone that knew him knew he was a wonderful man. He and I got to travel, and went to London to do a show for Vince, and I got to travel overseas for the first time with him. My fondest memories with a broadcast partner was with Lord Alfred Hayes. I had fun with everybody, but I think my best work was with JR.”

On going to WWE: “It was really exciting for me…because I came from Jim Crockett Promotions, which was a very small company, a ‘Mom and Pops’ company. We did our interviews in the back of this we makeshift office; it was an office but they had this garage in the back, so that was where we did our interviews…Suddenly I am being transported into Stanford, CT, not only am I doing their announcing, but I am also producing their Coliseum Home Videos, the VHS videos back then,” Schiavone recalled. “This is a big set up; a gigantic studio with all types of bells and whistles with everything at our disposal. I really thought that I had, in many ways I did, but I felt that I had really reached the big time. It was a big deal for me to move into that.”

On seeing Hulk Hogan during his WWE run: “Then I got a chance to see Hulkamania. That was back when Hulk Hogan was wrestling ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage at WrestleMania 5, and he had his match. The last event I did for WWF back then was WrestleMania 6 with Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at Skydome, and now Rogers Center. I was part of all of that and was really an exciting time for me to see what I did back then.”

On leaving the company: “I was immediately second guessing myself, thinking what I had done to my career. Now I moved back to ‘Mom and Pops Wrestling’ once again, only this time, the Crockett’s weren’t around except for David Crockett, but I wasn’t answering to him, I was answering to Jim Herd, and Jim Barnett and am with a company that I knew didn’t give a damn about Professional Wrestling, and I was right—they just rode it out as long as they could and then they threw it to the curb and I made the biggest mistake of my life.”