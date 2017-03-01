– Tony Schiavone spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On his decision to go from WWF to WCW: “They [WCW] called me about a year later and offered me incredible money. And I had five kids and they were five very young kids at the time. Even though Vince [McMahon] was paying me a very good salary, we could not afford to live up there, as far as buying a house. It was just, the real estate up there was just incredible. And I was offered a lot more money to come back.”

On regretting the decision: “I agonized over that decision for a long, long time. I did one of those things where I wrote down on a piece of paper, on a tablet, the pros and cons and agonized on it for a long time before I finally made the decision to go back. It was purely financial and I still regret that move, to be honest with you.”

On trying to get his WWF job back: “I laid in the family room and cried and my wife said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘Man, I’ve made a terrible decision,’ so I called Vince back and I didn’t speak to Vince. I spoke to Emily, who was his secretary at the time. And I said, ‘You tell Vince I want to come back. I’ve made a terrible decision.’ So I called and Emily said, ‘Well, we’ll get back in touch with you’ and she called me back and said, ‘Vince said, ‘You don’t want to move your family back up here a second time. That’s not right. Stay there.” So I did.”