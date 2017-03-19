– Wrestling Inc reports that NXT, Bring It to the Table and Talking Smack topped the list of the most popular WWE Network shows this week. The top twenty shows based on On-Demand views (not live views) are below and have those shows in the #1 through #3 spots, with 205 Live coming in at #5. Fastlane closed out the top five:

#20 – Bring it to the Table (Ep: 1)

#19 – Monday Night War (Life after Wartime)

#18 – WrestleMania 17

#17 – WrestleMania 20

#16 – WrestleMania 18

#15 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#14 – Elimination Chamber 2017

#13 – 205 Live (15)

#12 – WrestleMania 31

#11 – WrestleMania 30

#10 – Royal Rumble 2017

#9 – WrestleMania 32

#8 – NXT (381)

#7 – Talking Smack (916)

#6 – Ride Along (Philly Phrenzy)

#5 – Fastlane 2017

#4 – 205 Live (16)

#3 – Talking Smack (917)

#2 – Bring it to the Table (Ep: 2)

#1 – NXT (382)