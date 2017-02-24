wrestling / News
Top 20 Most Popular WWE Network Shows This Week: NXT, 205 Live, More
– Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episodes of NXT and 205 Live topped the list of the most-watched WWE Network shows for the week. The full list is below. The #3 spot went to this week’s Talking Smack, followed by the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble.
#1 – NXT (379)
#2 – 205 Live (13)
#3 – Talking Smack (914)
#4 – Elimination Chamber 2017
#5 – Royal Rumble 2017
#6 – NXT (378)
#7 – WrestleMania 32
#8 – Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart
#9 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas
#10 – WrestleMania 31
#11 – Survivor Series 2016
#12 – NXT (377)
#13 – WrestleMania 30
#14 – SummerSlam 2016
#15 – Top 50 Incidents in ECW History
#16 – NXT TakeOver: San Antonio
#17 – Holy Foley: The Storm Before the Calm (EP: 9)
#18 – Total Bellas: Bryan’s Breaking Point (Ep: 4)
#19 – Holy Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)
#20 – SmackDown (910)