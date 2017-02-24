– Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episodes of NXT and 205 Live topped the list of the most-watched WWE Network shows for the week. The full list is below. The #3 spot went to this week’s Talking Smack, followed by the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble.

#1 – NXT (379)

#2 – 205 Live (13)

#3 – Talking Smack (914)

#4 – Elimination Chamber 2017

#5 – Royal Rumble 2017

#6 – NXT (378)

#7 – WrestleMania 32

#8 – Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart

#9 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#10 – WrestleMania 31

#11 – Survivor Series 2016

#12 – NXT (377)

#13 – WrestleMania 30

#14 – SummerSlam 2016

#15 – Top 50 Incidents in ECW History

#16 – NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

#17 – Holy Foley: The Storm Before the Calm (EP: 9)

#18 – Total Bellas: Bryan’s Breaking Point (Ep: 4)

#19 – Holy Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#20 – SmackDown (910)