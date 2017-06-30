wrestling / News
Top 5 Impact Wrestling Videos on Youtube
June 30, 2017
– According to wrestlinginc.com, here are the top 5 most watched Impact Wrestling videos on YouTube…
#5 – Shera Wins, but pays the price (16,468)
#4 – Matt Sydal wins the Sony Six Way X-Division Elimination Match (20,776)
#3 – A celebration, a challenge, and a cheap shot [Low Ki & Sonjay Dutt] (32,060)
#2 – Knockouts Tag Team Sienna & Laurel vs. Allie & Rosemary (37,223)
#1 – Moose Reveals his Slammiversary Tag Team Partner (59,152)