According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, top talent in TNA is apprehensive about the changes in the Anthem run TNA. Many feel that if anyone but the top few guys leave, Jarrett has all the GFW guys he was using that can fill the holes. Anthem spent a lot of money on loans and the Billy Corgan settlement. There is no way to generate serious revenue right now, Anthem is reportedly looking at cutting costs and there has been talk of cutting wrestler pay, which has talent unhappy. The idea is to cut talent pay and not necessarily have a hiring freeze, but they are not planning to aggressively pursue outside talent that would cost money unless it’s a unique circumstance.