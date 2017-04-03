wrestling / News

Top WWE Star Photographed Arriving At RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

Finn Balor has been spotted entering the Amway Center in Orlando today where RAW will take place. Of course, Balor being at the show does not guarantee that he will appear on TV, but reports have him set to return soon.

Here are photos of him arriving at Amway Center.

