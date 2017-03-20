Topps has announced the launch of a new “Ultimate WWE” sticker collection. The announcement from the UK collectibles company notes that the collection will include 244 collectible stickers including thirty-two “special shiny stickers” that will include the likes of Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Charlotte and Seth Rollins alongside WWE Hall of Famers such as Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and Lita.

The collection launches on March 30th.

Louise Ramplin, Entertainment Marketing Manager at Topps, said in the announcement, “We’re very excited for the launch of our new WWE sticker collection. With over 50 hours of wrestling on TV each week, airing to an impressive 15.5 million UK households and with NXT’s popularity growing by the second, it is great to be able to endorse such an exciting roster of WWE up and coming talent, including favourites such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger. We have no doubt that the collection will be a huge hit with fans!”

You can find out more here.