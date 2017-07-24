According to WWE.com, Total Divas returns to E! on Wednesday, September 6th at 8PM ET. The season will feature eight on hour episodes, and give viewers an exclusive look inside their lives, including their evolving professional careers, romances and family lives as Nikki Bella and John Cena temporarily relocate to Phoenix to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy. Here is the season two synopsis…

Season 2 of Total Bellas kicks off with Nikki and Cena’s in-ring return to WWE, while Brie and Bryan are in need of extra support as they enter the final weeks leading up to the arrival of baby Birdie. This season also follows Nikki on her road to WrestleMania as she prepares for her dream Tag Team Match alongside Cena, all while balancing twin sister duties and being there for Brie as she prepares to become a mother. With Bryan back on the road as WWE’s General Manager of SmackDown LIVE and Cena’s career in Hollywood rising, The Bellas’ bond, though put to the test, grows stronger than ever. The sisters go head-to-head with an exhilarating pregnancy and an emotional road to a long-awaited proposal as they step into the next chapter of their ever-changing lives.