– After showing strong growth in its move to 10 PM, Total Divas dropped back down this week. Last night’s episode brought in a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 587,000 viewers, down 24% and 20% from last week’s season high of a 0.37 demo rating and 734,000 viewers. The numbers were the lowest of the three episodes thus far at the 10 PM hour, though it is worth noting that this week still topped the last the last 9 PM airing on December 14th (0.25 demo rating/556,000 viewers).

In an ecouraging sign, the episode also stayed above the same episode of last season. The eighth episode of season five had a 0.25 demo rating and 580,000 viewers back on March 8th, 2016. So while the drop is certainly something that E! and WWE didn’t want to see, it’s still showing strength in the 10 PM timeslot.

Total Divas ranked #35 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily with a Teen Mom special on MTV leading the way at 0.77/1.356 million viewers.