– Moving to a new timeslot proved to be a boon for Total Divas, which garnered its best numbers since the season premiere. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 705,000 viewers, up 28% and 27% from last week’s 0.25 demo rating and 556,000 viewers. The metrics were the second-highest for the season and close to the season premiere level of a 0.33 and 724,000 viewers.

The ratings also mark the first time this season that the show came close to its comparative episode last season; episode six of last season had a 0.38 demo rating and 777,000 viewers. Total Divas ranked #12 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.