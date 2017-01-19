– The rating for Total Divas stayed even this week, while the viewership slipped a touch. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 580,000 viewers, even and off 1% from last week’s 0.28 demo rating and 587,000 viewers. The numbers represented a point of stability after last week’s slip and while these last two weeks have been down from the last two episodes at the end of the year, they still rank above the two weeks before that.

Total Divas ranked #27 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.