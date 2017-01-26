– Wedding bells were good for the Total Divas midseason finale. Wednesday’s episode, which saw the wedding of Rusev and Lana, brought in a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 696,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 11% and 20% from last week’s 0.28 demo rating and 580,000 viewers; they represent the best for the show since its debut in the 10 PM timeslot on January 4th which brought in a 0.37 and 734,000 viewers.

Total Divas ranked #32 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.