– Jumping to 9 PM is proving to have been a good move for Total Divas, as it rose to the highest point yet this season last night. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 734,000 viewers, up 16% and 4% from last week’s 0.32 demo rating and 705,000 viewers. The numbers topped the previous high, which was the season premiere’s 0.33 and 724,000 viewers; this was also the first time this season was higher-rated than the corresponding episode last season. The seventh episode of the previous season had a 0.33 and 591,000 viewers.

The rebound seems to be attributable to the move to 9 PM, where Total Divas is no longer competing with NXT. Total Divas ranked #12 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.