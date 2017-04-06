– Last night’s midseason return of Total Divas held onto the ratings of its winter finale, while losing just a tick in viewers. Wednesday’s episode had a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 669,000 viewers, up 3% and down 4% from the January 25th episode’s 0.31 demo rating and 696,000 viewers. While those numbers didn’t jump, it is worth mentioning that the finale — which featured Lana’s wedding to Rusev — was up against most of the season so this is a solid number to return with.

Total Divas ranked #14 among cable originals for the night. The Cleveland Cavs vs. Boston Celtics NBA game on ESPN won the night with a 0.92 demo rating and 2.146 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.