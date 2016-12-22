wrestling / News

Trailer & Poster For TNA One Night Only: Live! January

December 22, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
TNA One Night Only

– Here is the trailer and poster for TNA’s next PPV, which will air live on January 6th, and is titled TNA “One Night Only: Live! January 2017. The Hardys, Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley and Eli Drake are featured on the poster, and the show is described as follows…

“Anything can and will happen as the Heavy-Hitters, X-Division High Flyers, the Knockouts and more take to the ring for a night of unparalleled action.”

photo zAhFC5n_zpswgzmbj3h.jpg

article topics :

TNA, TNA One Night Only, TNA One Night Only: Live! January, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading