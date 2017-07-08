wrestling / News
Trent Baretta Pulled From Tonight’s EVOLVE 88 Due To Injury
Trent Baretta has been removed from EVOLVE 88 tonight due to an infection in his left elbow. WWN Vice President of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky posted on Twiter:
Looks like Trent Baretta is out for tonight. Our apologies. We'll have a replacement from PWX. pic.twitter.com/OMNV7GIr0S
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 8, 2017
Baretta, meanwhile, said that he would be fine. He added:
Sorry guys. I couldn't risk this being an infection and getting worse. Hopefully I'll be good to go tomorrow. https://t.co/rDv1ipBAHy
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017
Update: simple infection. I was sliced open and juiced. Still leaking some juices right now. I will fight tomorrow. https://t.co/y7N6Q1O1f4
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017
Update: trying to find a way to blame @WWEDocAmann https://t.co/Dv2tqhb6q6
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017