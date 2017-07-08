Trent Baretta has been removed from EVOLVE 88 tonight due to an infection in his left elbow. WWN Vice President of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky posted on Twiter:

Looks like Trent Baretta is out for tonight. Our apologies. We'll have a replacement from PWX. pic.twitter.com/OMNV7GIr0S — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 8, 2017

Baretta, meanwhile, said that he would be fine. He added:

Sorry guys. I couldn't risk this being an infection and getting worse. Hopefully I'll be good to go tomorrow. https://t.co/rDv1ipBAHy — TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017