Trent Baretta Pulled From Tonight’s EVOLVE 88 Due To Injury

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Trent Baretta has been removed from EVOLVE 88 tonight due to an infection in his left elbow. WWN Vice President of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky posted on Twiter:

Baretta, meanwhile, said that he would be fine. He added:

