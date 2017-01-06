In an interview with Talk Sport, Trent Seven spoke about when he found out about the upcoming WWE UK Championship tournament and more. Here are highlights:

On how big this is for his wrestling career: “I feel like a 13 year-old kid running around with his WrestleMania DVD. It really is amazing to be part of such a groundbreaking tournament. On a personal level, last year I got to wrestle for PROGRESS, then to get the call to go to Glasgow and try out for WWE was so exciting. But to end the year by being invited down to London and be asked to be part of the first ever WWE UK Championship and do all the press and meet all the guys, it was just bizarre it really was.”

On when he found out: “It was pretty sudden and out of the blue to be honest; and it was ‘this is what happening, this is where you need to be and this is all the press’ and then there I was in London for the press conference. There was no time to take in that shock factor and I guess I would say I’m a little older than most of the guys, so as a mature head I’ve had time to process what is happening. And add a little bit of calmness to some of the other guys in the tournament. However, that doesn’t mean I haven’t been lying awake at night and just thinking about being on the WWE Network and being first ever WWE UK Champion, I mean, wow. It’s something pretty special.”

On Nigel McGuinness’ involvement: “It’s wonderful to have Nigel there. It was a blessing and an honor for me to be in the ring with him back in 2011 and lock-horns with such a name. To be honest it really was an emotional moment for me to get in there with him because he’s a wonderful human being. We’ve stayed in touch since and although he’s had somewhat storied career both here and in the States, to have him part of this is massive for both him and the tournament.”