In an interview with The Art of Wrestling (Via Wrestling Inc, Trevor Lee spoke about his father working as an extra for a WWE segment, accidentally ripping off Daniel Bryan and more. Here are highlights:

On his father appearing on WWE TV as an extra: “His biggest claim to fame is like the night The Hardy Boyz won their first tag team titles, he was an extra in the segment before it like their EMS driver and JBL punched him in the face and went and lost the tag titles to The Hardys. That was like his biggest claim to fame. That was also awesome. I got to go backstage that night and I met The Rock and I told him, ‘don’t be a jabroni – eat your raviolis.'”

On how he was inspired to wrestle: “My dad started to help a guy run a promotion and that’s what all started it again because they ran a show at my school when I was going from eighth grade to ninth grade. And like, I played football and I started amateur wrestling at this time, but then they did a show in my school and I saw how f–king cool it was. Like, the match that specifically did it was this guy called Kamikaze Kid and then Ultra Dragon, which is Lance Lude now, anybody know who that is, one of Ugly Duckling guys. This match was just all f–king crazy highspots. Like, watching it now, I’d be like, ‘ah, this is the worst match ever!’, but when I saw it then, I was like, ‘this is so awesome’ because I always loved The Hardy Boyz and they were doing highflying stuff.”

On accidentally stealing Bryan Danielson’s “American Dragon” nickname: “I had a mask. I was a real young kid. I didn’t know at the time. It was [peak ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson years]. It really was, so then it got changed to ‘Little Dragon’ and then I went and finally took the mask off and was Trevor Lee. I still didn’t know Ring Of Honor stuff at that point. I was just now getting back into it, so I had never seen that Ring Of Honor.”