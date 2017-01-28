– WWE COO Triple H spoke with Cathy Kelley for a post-show interview after NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. He addressed the segment where Seth Rollins interrupted the show and called Triple H out. You can check out the Facebook Live video below.

Triple H said he has nothing to say to Rollins. He also added there’s a difference between what he does at NXT and what he does with WWE. Triple He continued that Rollins will find out there’s a big difference between him being a “creator” for NXT and a “destroyer” in WWE. Triple H said if Rollins wants to challenge the creator that’s fine, but then the destroyer will not be far behind the creator. He ended it with a warning that Rollins should be careful about what he wishes for.