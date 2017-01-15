wrestling / News

Triple H and William Regal Address Pete Dunne’s Attack and If He Will Receive Any Disciplinary Action

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H

– WWE released a video featuring Triple H and William Regal addressing Pete Dunne’s recent attack on Sam Gradwell. Triple H and Regal are opting not to take disciplinary action against Gradwell. Instead, Gradwell wants to settle it with Dunne in the ring, and Gradwell vs. Dunne will be the first match on the show today. You can check out the video below.

