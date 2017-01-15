wrestling / News
Triple H and William Regal Address Pete Dunne’s Attack and If He Will Receive Any Disciplinary Action
– WWE released a video featuring Triple H and William Regal addressing Pete Dunne’s recent attack on Sam Gradwell. Triple H and Regal are opting not to take disciplinary action against Gradwell. Instead, Gradwell wants to settle it with Dunne in the ring, and Gradwell vs. Dunne will be the first match on the show today. You can check out the video below.
EXCLUSIVE: @TripleH and @RealKingRegal have reached a decision on @PeteDunneYxB's standing in the @WWEUKCT. #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/JUKPBCFlU6
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017