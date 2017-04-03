wrestling / News
Triple H Announces NXT TakeOver: Chicago
Triple H announced on Twitter today that NXT TakeOver: Chicago will take place Saturday, May 20th in Chicago, the night before the WWE Backlash PPV (a Smackdown PPV). He also announced NXT live events for Phoenix, Riverside, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Evansville, all in May. His tweets are below.
