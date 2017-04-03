Triple H announced on Twitter today that NXT TakeOver: Chicago will take place Saturday, May 20th in Chicago, the night before the WWE Backlash PPV (a Smackdown PPV). He also announced NXT live events for Phoenix, Riverside, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Evansville, all in May. His tweets are below.

…and finally @WWENXT TAKES OVER #NXTChicago on Saturday, May 20th the night before #WWEBacklash. Tickets on sale SATURDAY at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/AuGKtlWTev — Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017