– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H spoke about UK talents being pulled from bookings and the rumored UK series…

On UK talents being pulled from other platforms, such as iPPV or Flo Sports: HHH said that a lot of this is based on people’s refusal to acknowledge the reality of the situation. He said that they signed talents with the ultimate goal of doing weekly TV. He said the talents knew this when they signed. WWE doesn’t care if the talents work for other promotions but it can’t be distributed. Some promotions there wanted to circumvent that and that won’t be allowed. He said that they are not being heavy handed. WWE wants to work with groups cultivating talent, not one off them. Again, the talents knew what the restrictions were going into it. There may be confusion but it’s on the promoter’s side, not WWE or the talents. H said that over time it will all be clear why WWE is doing what they are doing but it’s strategic so it will play out over time.

On The Rumored UK Series: Triple H said that doing a weekly TV show is a lot different than doing a tournament. Sure, they have the money to do it, but there are a lot of factors to work through to make it happen. It is hard to see now for people but as time goes by we will see why things happen as they did. He said that right now there is no firm timeline as to when it will happen. There are a lot of factors to get into place first. They need people on the ground in the UK. It’s more involved than running a tournament. In the mean time, they will help the guys that they were working with in the UK get exposure and thrive. The time frame doesn’t exist right now.