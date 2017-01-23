– The Seth Rollins vs. Triple H feud is heating up, as the Game cost Rollins his Royal Rumble spot on Raw. Rollins took on Sami Zayn in a match with Rollins’ position in the Royal Rumble on the line, only to lose after Triple H’s music hit and distracted him, allowing Zayn to get the win. Zayn is now in the Rumble and Rollins is out.

You can see a clip of the match below. Rollins is expected to face Triple H at WrestleMania according to most reports.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/823714592916262912