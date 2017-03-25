– Triple H met with reporters via a conference call this week to discuss next weekend’s NXT Takeover special. Here are more highlights from the call, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

* On NXXT Possibly Running in Spain: Regarding a possible NXT show in Spain with how the company has been growing in the Spanish market, Triple H said he would love that and those are things they look at logistically a lot. He encouraged fans to get use social media to let them know where they want NXT to come. Regarding “Takeover: Orlando” being seen as NXT’s WrestleMania, Triple H agreed. He said this is their second year running Takeover events at WrestleMania as the growth has been quick and impressive. He said this year in Orlando is taking things to a whole new step. There’s a lot of anticipation for the card and he thinks that’s great. He believes even with the four matches announced, Takeover has the potential to steal the weekend. He said this Takeover is absolutely the WrestleMania for NXT

* On Bobby Roode’s NXT Contributions: Triple H was asked what NXT Champion Bobby Roode has brought to the brand, if he’s lived up to expectations and how important the experience he brought to NXT has been during the turnover in the last year. Triple H said the experience is very important. He said everyone who comes into WWE at this point is on a learning curve because of how advanced everything WWE is doing these days. He said the level of what WWE is doing vs. what anyone else is doing, as far as TV production and how they create shows goes, is on a totally different level. He doesn’t care if they have 5, 15 or 18 years experience when they come in, they’re on a learning curve. He’s always thought Roode was a phenomenal talent. Triple H never named TNA or Impact Wrestling here but mentions always being impressed by Roode when he would see him work in various places. Triple H said Roode is learning to polish his skills now and is learning to create TV, create moments and not just get into the ring. Roode’s level of comfort and not getting rattled while learning helps because the younger talents see that level of comfort and level of ease, and that’s then comforting to them because they see they don’t have to panic. Triple H believes that is when everyone grows. He said everyone learns all the time in this business and your growth is based a lot on what’s around you. He talked about the top talents he was around when he came to WWE years ago and said you couldn’t help but get better. He’s trying to create some of that environment where there’s some experience level and everyone’s learning still. He said guys like Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura are learning to produce TV but they’re also teaching the other talents whether they know it or not

* On Kassius Ohno’s Return: Regarding Kassius Ohno’s return to NXT, what changed from his first run and if there are different expectations now, Triple H said the system isn’t for everybody and there are lots of rumors and speculation on why he left the first time. He said most of those aren’t true and not factors. He said the departure was really amicable as they had a talk before where Triple H said if it didn’t work, there would be no hard feelings and both sides would go about their ways. He used the NFL’s Jets and Patriots as a random example, saying if you play for the Patriots they just need you to run their playbook. The Jets playbook may be great and you may know all their plays, but you’re on the Patriots side and he needs you to play their playbook, be on their team and be open to that if nothing else. He said there were just difficulties there, not mean-spirited or in a terrible way, just an inability to work together that caused Ohno to leave. Triple H was happy to see what Ohno did having success outside of NXT. Fast forward to now and they had talks about wanting the opportunity again. Triple H indicated Ohno realized after he left how everything WWE told him that he thought he knew better on, he went and applied outside of NXT and now he’s doing all the things the company talked to him about doing, and he didn’t know why he wasn’t doing them now in NXT. They then started having talks and the timing was right so they got back together and will see how it goes. He said the entire thing was handled in a great way and he’s all about opportunities but the system they have won’t be for everybody and they’re not the only place to perform. He’s happy Ohno is back and thinks Ohno is a phenomenal talent but like everybody he’s going to learn and grow, and they will continue to work together. Like he mentioned before, Ohno has a wealth of experience and a level of comfort that he can teach. He talked about putting a guy like Patrick Clark in the ring with Ohno and how the experience level and the knowledge level will transfer from one guy to another as they’re putting on this show together. That’s when it becomes magical. The things Ohno knows he will help transfer to Clark and move Clark up the line of experience. That’s what it’s all about and Ohno brings a wealth of that. He’s thrilled to have Ohno. They will have other talents to leave, other talents to come back, talents who will be on RAW and SmackDown over the next few years before shifting back to NXT or maybe the UK or somewhere else. He called it a shifting, evolving place that can then lead them back to where they were before, or not. There are opportunities there for everybody and he believes that is the magic in what they’re creating. He said he’s not giving all the facts right now but they are just picking at the surface of where he sees them in 5 years from now. They have redefined WWE over the last few years and it’s not what it was. It’s no longer just one show with RAW – it’s now RAW, SmackDown and NXT. It’s also cruiserweights with 205 Live, UK talents with a series very soon. All these different opportunities are what has redefined what WWE is in just the last few years and they are just picking up the surface of where they will be in 5 years. He’s very excited about that and all the talents, experienced or not, are all a big component of the future because at the end of the day, talent is what they are.