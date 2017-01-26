– During today’s media conference call to promote NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Triple spoke about AJ Styles having gone straight to the main roster (via Wrestling Inc). The Game explained that there will be few people who make the jump straight from another promotion to WWE’s main roster because “the gap is too big.”

When asked about why Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows went straight to the main roster, Triple H said, “At the time, the thought process was that these guys were available and there’s an opportunity there.”

He also noted that he had a conversation with Styles, who told him that he kind of wished he’d come through NXT first. “He [Styles] felt that everyone should have that little period of time to go through that process because the learning curve is so sharp and so steep. You can come in the door thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this and I’m good to go,’ and then it hits you and you’re like, ‘Wow! This is not what I was thinking.'”