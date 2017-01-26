– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H was asked about Nakamura still being in NXT at the age of 37…

Triple H said that there a lot of components to what they do, such as TV and how to be used on it. He talked about the difference between being in NXT vs. on WWE TV. He made a point to say that WWE is a TV show and Nakamura never had to perform for the cameras the way that WWE does it. He is still learning that aspect of what WWE does. H says that he loves Shinsuke and is the one that went after him, but there is still a learning curve. He is there now. It is just a matter of when WWE decides to bring him up.