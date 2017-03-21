– Triple H was on ESPN’s First Take this morning promoting WrestleMania and discussed the Rock’s frequent returns to WWE. The Game was asked during the interview how to stop Hollywood from taking their talent away, and he said that you can’t stop it. He noted that with films, you “get nothing like you get with the WWE.”

Triple H then talked about the Rock’s constant returns, saying, “When 101,000 fans are chanting your name and going crazy, there is nothing – I mean nothing – that gives you that adrenaline rush like that. It’s why The Rock comes back. He’s busy, trust me, he’s making movies, he’s making TV shows, his production company is all over the place. He pretty much owns Hollywood, and it’s that charisma that is the reason why. But he still gravitates back into WWE because of that fan base, because of that connection. You just cannot get that anywhere else. It’s visceral, it’s palpable.”