Triple H & Jim Ross Comment on Teddy Long’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction
February 13, 2017
– Triple H & Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Teddy Long’s Hall of Fame induction…
Congrats to Teddy Long! What a story his crazy life in wrestling has been. https://t.co/vQx17kDEmI
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 13, 2017
BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @teddyplayalong will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2017! https://t.co/62vrawDBax pic.twitter.com/phjmjOCL9X
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
From ring crew and referee to General Manager of Smackdown. @teddyplayalong can now add #WWEHOF to his 30-year resume. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/L9hG7n5RVf
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017