Triple H Presents Title Belt to Hero in London Bridge Terror Attack

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Triple H recently visited London, and he gave a WWE title belt to Charlie Guenigault, the off-duty police officer who was recently injured during a terror attack on the London Bridge. You can check out a photo WWE shared of the visit below. The Mirror also published a story on the meeting as well. Guenigault is a lifelong WWE fan and was reportedly seen wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt at the time of the attack.

