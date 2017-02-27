wrestling / News

Triple H Returning To The Ring Before WrestleMania

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Prior to competing at WrestleMania 33, Triple H has been added to a pair of WWE live events in March. He will compete on Friday, March 10th in Buffalo, New York. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for the show. Triple H is also scheduled for a six-man tag team main event at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 11th.

article topics :

Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading