– Prior to competing at WrestleMania 33, Triple H has been added to a pair of WWE live events in March. He will compete on Friday, March 10th in Buffalo, New York. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for the show. Triple H is also scheduled for a six-man tag team main event at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 11th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B — MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017