– Triple H took to Twitter to share the new logo for the upcoming UK Championship Tournament. You can see the post below. The tournament begins next month:

A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..

LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn — Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016