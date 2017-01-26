– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H was asked about Evolve’s Matt Riddle…

Triple H said they worked him out. He said he is all about second chances but a guy has to prove himself. H felt he had promise and he helped get him taken care of in the scene and cultivated. He has done very well with that. What the future holds he doesn’t know but he is a very talented kid. He has a bright future. We will see where it goes.