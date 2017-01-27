– During yesterday’s conference call (transcript via wrestlezone.com), Triple H said that NXT was in a rebuilding process. Here are the highlights…

On The Current State of NXT: “I’m not happy with where it is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target.”

On Expanding NXT: “I think NXT has the potential to be a lot of things. Where it sits is not 100% my decision. I know those conversations have happened.”