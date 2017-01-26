– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H was asked about the use of the cruiserweights, and whether or not he feels they are being too spread out.

Triple H said that they are spread out but he sees it as having more places for talent to work. He said that you might see guys go from NXT to the UK or Cruiser division to NXT. It’s about creating more brands where talent can go back and forth. It could be a really way of keeping things fresh in my opinion. He said that it gives talents more places to work and succeed. He is not looking at just the present, but also creating opportunities for five and ten years from now. He wants to create more and more places for talents to work.