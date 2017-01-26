– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H was asked about NXT running a Takeover event on the USA Network…

Triple H said that there are conversations about where things live in the ecosystem of the world. He said that when you have a Network and are trying to create value, you have to weigh that heavily. NXT has potential to be a lot of things. Where it ends up is not totally his decision but he likes that it’s an exclusive WWE Network product. The Network is evolving and he is focused on opportunities to add value to it. He talked about how, after all of the call ups, NXT is in a rebuilding mode. He reiterated that NXT adds value to the WWE Network.