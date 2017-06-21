– Triple H recently spoke with BBC Radio 1(transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On the People’s Elbow Starting as a Joke: “You’re trying to make each other laugh and one night The Rock did The People’s Elbow. [It] wasn’t known as The People’s Elbow, it was known as ‘watch this move that’s going to make all of you lose it in your corners’ These things morph in those ways, but they catch on. Trust me, we’re quick to go, ‘oooh, they like that, I’m sticking with that.'”

On Waiting to Take The Move: “You’ve gotta wait for like 20 minutes while he takes his elbow pad off and works the crowd,” Triple H said. “He runs back and forth, then he comes up and drops an elbow on you that looks like it barely touches you, except that a lot of times the point of his elbow hits you right in the mouth and you come up bleeding and you’re like, ‘how can you bust me open on that?’ It’s also so funny that you’re running away to the bank with it.”