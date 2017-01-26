– During today’s Triple H conference call (credit Pwinsider.com), Triple H spoke about the WWE Cruiserweights, noting that they are a work in progress….

They are a work in progress. As a standalone it is different than integrating it into a bigger platform (i.e. become a part of Raw). He said 205 allows them to show more what the talents can do but the exposure that they get on Raw is massive. It is clearly a work in progress. He believes in the show and has high hopes for the show. He thinks that in a few years it will be a big part of what they do.