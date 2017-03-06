According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, former ROH performer Truth Martini recently did a stint guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center. The appearance happened a few weeks ago, but was not made public like other guest coaching appearances. Scotty 2 Hotty and Steve Corino also did guest coaching appearances, and were both hired by WWE to work at the Performance Center. Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest trainer as well.

Martini runs the House of Truth wrestling school.