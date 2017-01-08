wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For This Week’s Impact

January 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New TNA Impact Logo

– Following the Impact tapings, TNA has announced two matches for this week’s Impact. Bobby Lashley will face EC3 in a Last Man Standing #1 Contender’s Match for the TNA World Title, while the Broken Hardyz will face the Wolves (Edwards and Davey Richards).

Impact airs Thursday at 8 PM ET/PT on POP TV.

