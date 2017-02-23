PWInsider reports that TNA production company (and former minority owner) Aroluxe LLC and Ronald Dean Harris have been dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit by former TNA production company Audience of One Productions against TNA parent company Impact Ventures and TNA Chief Financial Officer Dean Broadhead. The suit was filed in the US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia on February 6.

Audience of One requested the dismissal after a hearing on February 3, which saw Harris and Aroluxe’s Jason Jason Brown talk about why they shouldn’t defendants. They claimed that under Virginia law, Audience of One had not given proper evidence about a conspiracy to defraud the company and the court should not “allow a plaintiff to establish jurisdiction over a non-resident defendant by simply pleading bare allegations of a business conspiracy. This is not the law.” They also said that any issues between the parties didn’t happen in Virginia, which meant the case heard there means nothing. Harris claimed he was not part of the agreement between TNA and AoO and is a resident of Tennessee. Brown claims that his company was not in Virginia and he didn’t have regular business in the state or made any significant money in the state. so Virginia had no jurisdiction.

Harris and Aroluxe requested the lawsuit be dismissed entirely, but that request was shot down after they were dropped. They were removed without prejudice, which means legal action could be brought up against them again in the future. Each party will be responsible for their own legal costs. Impact Ventures and Broadhead are now the only defendants.

The lawsuit claims that Broadhead and Impact Ventures tried to get them on board under the false idea that they wanted to use them as a production company, only to not pay them in a timely manner, requiring the set-up of a payment plan. TNA then allegedly stopped paying altogether after the first payment installment was made. Audience of One wants $223,000 plus interest and post-judgment costs for breach of contract and violating Virgina code. A settlement conference was set for April 5 to settle the matter before trial.