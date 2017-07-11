– Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali’s feud will culminate in a stipulation match at next week’s 205 Live. WWE has announced that the two ill face off in a two out of three falls match at the show. You can see a post via the 205 Live Twitter account below, as well as Ali’s response:

2 out of 3 falls match next week Drew? Gotchya. Two 450's coming right up. @WWE205Live https://t.co/IgiuaOXI1x — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 12, 2017