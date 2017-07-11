wrestling / News

Two Out of Three Falls Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali’s feud will culminate in a stipulation match at next week’s 205 Live. WWE has announced that the two ill face off in a two out of three falls match at the show. You can see a post via the 205 Live Twitter account below, as well as Ali’s response:

