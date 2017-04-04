– Tye Dillinger made his debut on the main roster on this week’s Smackdown. The NXT star faced Curt Hawkins after Hawkins issued an open challenge, defeating him in fast order to make a successful debut.

You can see pics and video from the debut below:

The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017