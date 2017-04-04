wrestling / News
Tye Dillinger Makes Main Roster Debut on Smackdown
– Tye Dillinger made his debut on the main roster on this week’s Smackdown. The NXT star faced Curt Hawkins after Hawkins issued an open challenge, defeating him in fast order to make a successful debut.
You can see pics and video from the debut below:
"10" is more than a number… it's a movement! The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger is HERE on #SDLive to challenge @TheCurtHawkins! pic.twitter.com/8cGDHIVxpj
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
.@TheCurtHawkins has until the count of TEN… well, this man is the PERFECT 10! Welcome to #SDLive, @WWEDillinger!!!! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/fhdoCODeAS
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
"10" proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017