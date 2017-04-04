wrestling / News

Tye Dillinger Makes Main Roster Debut on Smackdown

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tye Dillinger made his debut on the main roster on this week’s Smackdown. The NXT star faced Curt Hawkins after Hawkins issued an open challenge, defeating him in fast order to make a successful debut.

