– Four members of the WWE UK Championship tournament are set for PROGRESS Wrestling’s US debut. The promotion announced that UK Champion Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven are the first names announced for the show, which takes place on March 31st at noon over WrestleMania Weekend as part of the WWN Live Experience.

Currently the show is being advertised simply as a live event and not an iPPV. WWE has been blocking contracted talent from appearing on events that will be streamed FloSports, which is WWN Live’s streaming platform of choice, so it is likely this will remain off that show if they’ve just been announced.