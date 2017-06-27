– Tyson Kidd is being moved into a new role with WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Kidd, who hasn’t been in the ring since he was seriously injured in a match with Samoa Joe in 2015, is being transitioned by the company into a non-wrestling role.

One source told the site that at this point, it is still too early to determine whether the role will be a backstage one like a producer or an on-air non-wrestling role. Kidd is set to return to Total Divas next season after sitting out the previous one.