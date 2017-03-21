– Topps has announced that their 2017 set will include Undertaker autographed cards for the first time. The UK company has announced that signed Undertaker cards will appear in upcoming 2017 Topps WWE products starting with 2017 Topps WWE, which releases May 3rd.

The Dead Man will also have autographed cards in 2017 Topps WWE Undisputed (out June 23rd) and 2017 Topps WWE Heritage (August 2nd). You can see mockup images of cards that will appear in the upcoming releases below: