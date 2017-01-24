wrestling / News

Undertaker, Goldberg & Brock Lesnar Depart Following Raw (Pics)

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– After Raw ended, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker broke off their face-off without any fighting. Wrestling Inc reports that Lesnar left the ring first, followed by Goldberg who met with some fans at ringside. Undertaker kneeled before leaving the ring, stopping atop the ramp to raise his fist. You can see some pics below:

