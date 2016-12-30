– A couple of WWE legends appear to be headed to Raw on January 9th. Wrestling Inc reports that localized Facebook ads in the New Orleans area are advertising a “special appearance” by Shawn Michaels and Undertaker’s Raw return.

Michaels could be promoting his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which releases on January 20th. It is worth noting that as of this writing, neither WWE.com nor the Smoothie King Center website are advertising the two.